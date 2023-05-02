A look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.72, plunging -2.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.77 and dropped to $5.50 before settling in for the closing price of $5.71. Within the past 52 weeks, UUUU’s price has moved between $4.69 and $8.24.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 71.10%. With a float of $155.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.03 million.

The firm has a total of 129 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23, operating margin of -359.07, and the pretax margin is -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 45.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 48,239. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 150,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 17,212 for $6.91, making the entire transaction worth $118,957. This insider now owns 264,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 70.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU], we can find that recorded value of 1.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 23.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.88. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.19.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 880.22 million based on 158,023K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,520 K and income totals -59,850 K. The company made 180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.