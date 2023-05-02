A look at MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 01, 2023, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) opened at $21.70, lower -0.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.80 and dropped to $21.10 before settling in for the closing price of $21.67. Price fluctuations for MP have ranged from $20.92 to $42.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 113.30% at the time writing. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.65 million.

The firm has a total of 486 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.76, operating margin of +62.14, and the pretax margin is +64.67.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,698,057. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,702 shares at a rate of $31.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,120,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 53,702 for $31.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,698,057. This insider now owns 1,120,014 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 226.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MP Materials Corp., MP], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 4.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.19. The third major resistance level sits at $22.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.47.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are currently 177,618K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 527,510 K according to its annual income of 289,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,250 K and its income totaled 67,010 K.