A look at NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $57.75, down -2.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.21 and dropped to $55.76 before settling in for the closing price of $57.51. Over the past 52 weeks, NEP has traded in a range of $55.66-$86.06.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 217.40%. With a float of $81.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.30 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.34, operating margin of +13.29, and the pretax margin is +106.69.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Partners LP is 1.13%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 99,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,750 shares at a rate of $56.89, taking the stock ownership to the 32,340 shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by -$0.73. This company achieved a net margin of +39.39 while generating a return on equity of 15.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 217.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.71% during the next five years compared to 53.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.9 million, its volume of 2.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.48 in the near term. At $59.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.58.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.90 billion has total of 88,902K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,211 M in contrast with the sum of 477,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 266,000 K and last quarter income was 35,000 K.