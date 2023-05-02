Search
Sana Meer
A look at Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $6.82, down -3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.83 and dropped to $6.59 before settling in for the closing price of $6.81. Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has traded in a range of $6.09-$8.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.60%. With a float of $289.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $400.15 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.49, operating margin of +101.78, and the pretax margin is +83.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.53%, while institutional ownership is 8.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 41,220. In this transaction CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $6.87, taking the stock ownership to the 66,492 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO bought 4,250 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $31,909. This insider now owns 58,517 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +83.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Looking closely at Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.64 billion has total of 400,152K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 710,900 K in contrast with the sum of 582,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 212,920 K and last quarter income was 72,280 K.

