A look at Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $1.20, down -11.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $0.975 before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. Over the past 52 weeks, FRBK has traded in a range of $1.12-$4.51.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 22.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 306.90%. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 525 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.29%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.68 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4760. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2150 in the near term. At $1.3400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7250.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 69.03 million has total of 63,864K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 180,550 K in contrast with the sum of 25,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,322 K and last quarter income was 1,553 K.