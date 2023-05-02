A major move is in the offing as Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) market cap hits 2.99 billion

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.05, plunging -2.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.4955 and dropped to $9.795 before settling in for the closing price of $10.16. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $8.62 and $40.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.80%. With a float of $221.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $293.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2552 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 192,711. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,286 shares at a rate of $11.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $12.77, making the entire transaction worth $220,673. This insider now owns 17,286 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.98) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Looking closely at Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), its last 5-days average volume was 8.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.21. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.31. Second resistance stands at $10.75. The third major resistance level sits at $11.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.90.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.99 billion based on 293,995K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,349 M and income totals -707,420 K. The company made 399,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -322,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.