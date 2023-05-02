A major move is in the offing as Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) market cap hits 939.03 million

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.77, soaring 0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.94 and dropped to $4.69 before settling in for the closing price of $4.77. Within the past 52 weeks, RXRX’s price has moved between $4.62 and $14.18.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.30%. With a float of $149.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.78 million.

The firm has a total of 500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.11, operating margin of -616.74, and the pretax margin is -601.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 52,730. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,885 shares at a rate of $5.93, taking the stock ownership to the 7,558,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,000 for $6.64, making the entire transaction worth $265,672. This insider now owns 906,710 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -601.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.06. The third major resistance level sits at $5.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.42.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 939.03 million based on 191,233K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,840 K and income totals -239,480 K. The company made 13,680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -57,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.