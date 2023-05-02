A major move is in the offing as Sonoco Products Company (SON) market cap hits 6.00 billion

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.69, soaring 2.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.34 and dropped to $60.69 before settling in for the closing price of $60.62. Within the past 52 weeks, SON’s price has moved between $51.52 and $65.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 650.50%. With a float of $97.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.59, operating margin of +11.40, and the pretax margin is +7.88.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sonoco Products Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 30,458. In this transaction Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of this company sold 531 shares at a rate of $57.36, taking the stock ownership to the 1,198 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $56.00, making the entire transaction worth $560,000. This insider now owns 20,065 shares in total.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.21) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +6.44 while generating a return on equity of 23.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 650.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.61% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Trading Performance Indicators

Sonoco Products Company (SON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Looking closely at Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Sonoco Products Company’s (SON) raw stochastic average was set at 88.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.45. However, in the short run, Sonoco Products Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.75. Second resistance stands at $63.37. The third major resistance level sits at $64.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.45.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.00 billion based on 97,946K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,251 M and income totals 466,440 K. The company made 1,676 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 97,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.