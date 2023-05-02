A major move is in the offing as TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) market cap hits 295.34 million

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) stock priced at $1.69, down -6.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.595 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. WULF’s price has ranged from $0.54 to $4.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -141.50%. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.07, operating margin of -279.74, and the pretax margin is -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 137,300. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 475,000 shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -571.64 while generating a return on equity of -71.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TeraWulf Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Looking closely at TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), its last 5-days average volume was 4.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 91.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 160.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9631, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0655. However, in the short run, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7617. Second resistance stands at $1.8533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4117.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 295.34 million, the company has a total of 186,269K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,030 K while annual income is -90,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,570 K while its latest quarter income was -24,950 K.