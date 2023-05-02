ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.99%

May 01, 2023, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) trading session started at the price of $21.18, that was 1.97% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.86 and dropped to $21.1552 before settling in for the closing price of $21.33. A 52-week range for ACAD has been $12.24 – $21.87.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 32.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.70%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 511 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.03, operating margin of -43.23, and the pretax margin is -41.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 9,487. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 523 shares at a rate of $18.14, taking the stock ownership to the 5,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s CEO sold 8,582 for $18.16, making the entire transaction worth $155,849. This insider now owns 100,478 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -41.76 while generating a return on equity of -45.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 98.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.02 in the near term. At $22.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.88. The third support level lies at $20.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

There are 162,230K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.39 billion. As of now, sales total 517,240 K while income totals -215,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 136,490 K while its last quarter net income were -41,730 K.