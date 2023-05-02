Search
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.67%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.081, plunging -3.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0898 and dropped to $0.0755 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Within the past 52 weeks, ADMP’s price has moved between $0.07 and $0.55.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.20%. With a float of $148.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.99 million.

In an organization with 11 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -60.93, operating margin of -526.88, and the pretax margin is -550.82.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -550.86 while generating a return on equity of -207.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 4.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1353, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2143. However, in the short run, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0883. Second resistance stands at $0.0962. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1026. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0740, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0676. The third support level lies at $0.0597 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.98 million based on 149,983K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,760 K and income totals -26,480 K. The company made 2,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.

