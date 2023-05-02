Agrify Corporation (AGFY) volume exceeds 1.43 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 01, 2023, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) opened at $0.24, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2417 and dropped to $0.221 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for AGFY have ranged from $0.14 to $32.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.70% at the time writing. With a float of $18.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 136 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 12.57%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 2,307,692 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 2,361,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Director bought 54,264 for $85.10, making the entire transaction worth $4,617,866. This insider now owns 65,956 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$17.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3.8) by -$13.53. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agrify Corporation (AGFY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -62.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

The latest stats from [Agrify Corporation, AGFY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.74 million was superior to 3.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 11.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 309.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 275.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6439. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2481. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2552. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2688. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2274, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2138. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2067.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

There are currently 20,741K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,860 K according to its annual income of -32,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,019 K and its income totaled -46,268 K.