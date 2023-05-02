Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.96 million

On May 01, 2023, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) opened at $5.10, lower -2.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.27 and dropped to $4.885 before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. Price fluctuations for ALT have ranged from $3.82 to $23.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.20% at the time writing. With a float of $48.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.28 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 43,140. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.31, taking the stock ownership to the 22,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $4.22, making the entire transaction worth $42,200. This insider now owns 33,311 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.5) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altimmune Inc. (ALT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Altimmune Inc., ALT], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.41. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.40.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

There are currently 49,279K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 238.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total -70 K according to its annual income of -84,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -110 K and its income totaled -21,660 K.