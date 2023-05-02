AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.49, soaring 4.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.4803 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. Within the past 52 weeks, APE’s price has moved between $0.65 and $10.50.

With a float of $936.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $937.94 million.

In an organization with 2787 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 23.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 2,310,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $1.54, taking the stock ownership to the 156,670,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,918,400 for $1.66, making the entire transaction worth $4,844,544. This insider now owns 158,170,143 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 3,911 M and income totals -973,600 K. The company made 990,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -287,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.