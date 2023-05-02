Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) plunged -2.10 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.50, plunging -2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.55 and dropped to $28.72 before settling in for the closing price of $29.59. Within the past 52 weeks, COLD’s price has moved between $21.49 and $32.82.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -199.10%. With a float of $268.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16275 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.51, operating margin of +4.58, and the pretax margin is -1.31.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Americold Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 114.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 101,514. In this transaction EVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,400 shares at a rate of $29.86, taking the stock ownership to the 36,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s insider sold 2,603 for $28.94, making the entire transaction worth $75,331. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -0.67 while generating a return on equity of -0.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) raw stochastic average was set at 40.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.44 in the near term. At $29.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.78.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.67 billion based on 270,096K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,915 M and income totals -19,440 K. The company made 721,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.