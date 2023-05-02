ARCC (Ares Capital Corporation) dropped -1.19 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 01, 2023, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) trading session started at the price of $18.49, that was -1.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.49 and dropped to $18.18 before settling in for the closing price of $18.48. A 52-week range for ARCC has been $16.51 – $20.92.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.80%. With a float of $535.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $544.58 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.60, operating margin of +53.30, and the pretax margin is +30.02.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ares Capital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 31.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 52,320. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $17.44, taking the stock ownership to the 60,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $17.50, making the entire transaction worth $52,500. This insider now owns 57,500 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.59) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +27.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 5.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ares Capital Corporation, ARCC], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.62. The third major resistance level sits at $18.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.82.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

There are 544,581K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.94 billion. As of now, sales total 2,096 M while income totals 600,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 640,000 K while its last quarter net income were 174,000 K.