AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) is expecting 3.89% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

May 01, 2023, AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) trading session started at the price of $44.31, that was 2.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.725 and dropped to $44.30 before settling in for the closing price of $43.99. A 52-week range for ATRC has been $32.51 – $56.18.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 13.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -193.20%. With a float of $45.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1050 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.44, operating margin of -12.92, and the pretax margin is -13.98.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AtriCure Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AtriCure Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 229,168. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 4,983 shares at a rate of $45.99, taking the stock ownership to the 19,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 3,203 for $42.69, making the entire transaction worth $136,736. This insider now owns 17,621 shares in total.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -14.06 while generating a return on equity of -9.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -193.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -5.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

Looking closely at AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, AtriCure Inc.’s (ATRC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.95. However, in the short run, AtriCure Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.80. Second resistance stands at $46.47. The third major resistance level sits at $47.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.95.

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Key Stats

There are 47,392K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.07 billion. As of now, sales total 330,380 K while income totals -46,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 88,030 K while its last quarter net income were -4,170 K.