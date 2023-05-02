Audacy Inc. (AUD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.68 million

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $0.11, down -12.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.121 and dropped to $0.1001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has traded in a range of $0.09-$2.67.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 16.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.50%. With a float of $123.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3539 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.31, operating margin of +4.44, and the pretax margin is -14.43.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.22 while generating a return on equity of -23.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Looking closely at Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), its last 5-days average volume was 3.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1478, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3377. However, in the short run, Audacy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1162. Second resistance stands at $0.1291. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1371. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0953, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0873. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0744.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.17 million has total of 145,482K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,254 M in contrast with the sum of -140,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 341,960 K and last quarter income was 12,150 K.