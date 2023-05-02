Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 44,190 K

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.85, plunging -2.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Within the past 52 weeks, ASM’s price has moved between $0.47 and $1.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 133.30%. With a float of $99.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8070, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6845. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8547 in the near term. At $0.8857, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8077, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7917. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7607.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 98.70 million based on 119,195K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 44,190 K and income totals 3,100 K. The company made 14,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.