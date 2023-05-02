Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) with a beta value of 0.96 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $211.33, soaring 2.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $216.345 and dropped to $210.30 before settling in for the closing price of $210.71. Within the past 52 weeks, AXON’s price has moved between $82.49 and $229.00.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 323.70%. With a float of $67.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.27 million.

The firm has a total of 2821 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.23, operating margin of +7.84, and the pretax margin is +16.52.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axon Enterprise Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 583,338. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $224.36, taking the stock ownership to the 2,985,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 100,534 for $224.11, making the entire transaction worth $22,531,147. This insider now owns 2,982,769 shares in total.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +12.37 while generating a return on equity of 12.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 323.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.95% during the next five years compared to 52.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 90.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axon Enterprise Inc., AXON], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.33.

During the past 100 days, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) raw stochastic average was set at 80.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $215.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $218.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $220.26. The third major resistance level sits at $224.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $212.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $208.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $206.04.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.33 billion based on 73,880K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,190 M and income totals 147,140 K. The company made 336,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.