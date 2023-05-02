Search
Baker Hughes Company (BKR) plunged -1.23 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

On May 01, 2023, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) opened at $28.965, lower -1.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.34 and dropped to $28.65 before settling in for the closing price of $29.24. Price fluctuations for BKR have ranged from $20.42 to $38.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 4.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -129.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.01 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56000 employees.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Baker Hughes Company is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 98.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 303,454. In this transaction EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of this company sold 9,811 shares at a rate of $30.93, taking the stock ownership to the 59,463 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip sold 9,811 for $29.00, making the entire transaction worth $284,519. This insider now owns 20,474 shares in total.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.80% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Baker Hughes Company (BKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) saw its 5-day average volume 5.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Baker Hughes Company’s (BKR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.26 in the near term. At $29.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.88.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Key Stats

There are currently 1,012,362K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,156 M according to its annual income of -601,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,716 M and its income totaled 576,000 K.

