Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) posted a -7.39% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 01, 2023, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) opened at $4.41, lower -3.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.4299 and dropped to $4.22 before settling in for the closing price of $4.42. Price fluctuations for BLDP have ranged from $4.22 to $9.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -50.20% at the time writing. With a float of $251.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.21 million.

The firm has a total of 1296 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.80, operating margin of -178.86, and the pretax margin is -197.42.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ballard Power Systems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -207.07 while generating a return on equity of -13.91.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.03% during the next five years compared to -66.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ballard Power Systems Inc., BLDP], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.97.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Key Stats

There are currently 298,560K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,790 K according to its annual income of -173,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,460 K and its income totaled -34,430 K.