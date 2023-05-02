BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) posted a -3.70% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $1.24, up 4.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.305 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has traded in a range of $1.00-$3.73.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.10%. With a float of $93.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 259 employees.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 105,924. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 75,660 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,566. This insider now owns 882,775 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Looking closely at BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4908, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7689. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3300. Second resistance stands at $1.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4150. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1600.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 175.19 million has total of 139,256K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 65,350 K in contrast with the sum of -74,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,420 K and last quarter income was -14,860 K.