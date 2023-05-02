Search
Shaun Noe
Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is expecting 4.31% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock priced at $24.62, down -0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.79 and dropped to $24.13 before settling in for the closing price of $24.77. BLMN’s price has ranged from $15.89 to $28.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.30%. With a float of $83.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.94 million.

The firm has a total of 87000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.14, operating margin of +7.83, and the pretax margin is +3.44.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 107.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 1,793,188. In this transaction Director of this company sold 64,295 shares at a rate of $27.89, taking the stock ownership to the 243,594 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $27.18, making the entire transaction worth $951,300. This insider now owns 16,500 shares in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +2.31 while generating a return on equity of 41.78.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bloomin’ Brands Inc., BLMN], we can find that recorded value of 1.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 55.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.19. The third major resistance level sits at $25.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.61.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.06 billion, the company has a total of 87,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,417 M while annual income is 101,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,095 M while its latest quarter income was 58,050 K.

