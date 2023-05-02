Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,770 K

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1278, plunging -5.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1278 and dropped to $0.1152 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Within the past 52 weeks, BSFC’s price has moved between $0.11 and $1.68.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -19.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -332.30%. With a float of $9.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.57 million.

In an organization with 35 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.68, operating margin of -45.56, and the pretax margin is -103.35.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blue Star Foods Corp. is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 736. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,672 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 40,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,493 for $8.28, making the entire transaction worth $12,359. This insider now owns 38,333 shares in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -103.35 while generating a return on equity of -344.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -332.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1497, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6485. However, in the short run, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1257. Second resistance stands at $0.1330. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1383. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1131, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1078. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1005.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.02 million based on 43,824K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,770 K and income totals -13,190 K. The company made 2,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.