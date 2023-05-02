Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

On May 01, 2023, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) opened at $10.23, higher 9.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.00 and dropped to $10.14 before settling in for the closing price of $10.38. Price fluctuations for CABA have ranged from $0.59 to $12.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.40% at the time writing. With a float of $27.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cabaletta Bio Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 10,152. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,127 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 986,483 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s President & CEO bought 141,873 for $0.99, making the entire transaction worth $141,008. This insider now owns 978,356 shares in total.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.45) by -$0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA)

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s (CABA) raw stochastic average was set at 82.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.22 in the near term. At $13.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.50.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) Key Stats

There are currently 29,480K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 305.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -52,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -15,692 K.