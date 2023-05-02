Can Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) drop of -4.84% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Search
On May 01, 2023, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) opened at $14.35, higher 2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.83 and dropped to $14.33 before settling in for the closing price of $14.44. Price fluctuations for ATEC have ranged from $5.73 to $17.13 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 28.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.90% at the time writing. With a float of $67.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.81 million.

In an organization with 705 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 448,729. In this transaction EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC of this company sold 28,311 shares at a rate of $15.85, taking the stock ownership to the 1,285,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 16,500 for $16.42, making the entire transaction worth $270,930. This insider now owns 415,552 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -32.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.34. However, in the short run, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.94. Second resistance stands at $15.13. The third major resistance level sits at $15.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.13. The third support level lies at $13.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

There are currently 111,110K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 350,870 K according to its annual income of -152,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,940 K and its income totaled -34,990 K.

