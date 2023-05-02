Can Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) drop of -3.32% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $14.86, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.13 and dropped to $14.80 before settling in for the closing price of $14.89. Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has traded in a range of $13.66-$18.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 660.40%. With a float of $213.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.07, operating margin of +18.64, and the pretax margin is +11.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 15,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.54, taking the stock ownership to the 6,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 5,000 for $16.90, making the entire transaction worth $84,498. This insider now owns 503,093 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 660.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

The latest stats from [Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., APLE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.72 million was inferior to 1.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 26.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.26. The third major resistance level sits at $15.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.60. The third support level lies at $14.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.37 billion has total of 229,347K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,238 M in contrast with the sum of 144,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 299,120 K and last quarter income was 2,310 K.