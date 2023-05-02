Can Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) hike of 15.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) stock priced at $0.219, up 11.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. CISO’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $10.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.30%. With a float of $57.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.24 million.

In an organization with 443 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.85, operating margin of -71.19, and the pretax margin is -72.56.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is 58.97%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1254. However, in the short run, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2745. Second resistance stands at $0.3123. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3445. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2045, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1723. The third support level lies at $0.1345 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.52 million, the company has a total of 154,176K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,550 K while annual income is -33,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,740 K while its latest quarter income was -9,990 K.