Can eHealth Inc.’s (EHTH) drop of -23.55% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) stock priced at $5.83, up 7.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.70 and dropped to $5.83 before settling in for the closing price of $6.00. EHTH’s price has ranged from $2.67 to $12.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 16.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.90%. With a float of $25.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1515 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.39, operating margin of -20.50, and the pretax margin is -26.25.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of eHealth Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 246,552. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 428,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $3.24, making the entire transaction worth $16,222. This insider now owns 52,353 shares in total.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21.89 while generating a return on equity of -9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are eHealth Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, eHealth Inc.’s (EHTH) raw stochastic average was set at 37.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.83 in the near term. At $7.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.46. The third support level lies at $5.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 181.98 million, the company has a total of 27,614K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 405,360 K while annual income is -88,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 196,320 K while its latest quarter income was 20,670 K.