Search
admin
admin

Can Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) hike of 3.23% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Top Picks

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $93.46, up 1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.81 and dropped to $93.46 before settling in for the closing price of $93.26. Over the past 52 weeks, LDOS has traded in a range of $87.24-$110.91.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.70%. With a float of $135.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.48, operating margin of +7.88, and the pretax margin is +6.15.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Leidos Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 675,839. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,189 shares at a rate of $109.20, taking the stock ownership to the 12,463 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,601 for $106.51, making the entire transaction worth $170,523. This insider now owns 13,874 shares in total.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.61) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +4.76 while generating a return on equity of 15.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.55% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) raw stochastic average was set at 26.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $94.93 in the near term. At $95.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $96.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.85. The third support level lies at $92.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.76 billion has total of 137,027K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,396 M in contrast with the sum of 693,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,697 M and last quarter income was 185,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors finally get a glimpse of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) volume hitting the figure of 3.87 million.

-
Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.59, plunging -5.36% from the previous trading...
Read more

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) volume exceeds 0.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
May 01, 2023, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) trading session started at the price of $1.87, that was 2.11% jump from the session before....
Read more

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) volume exceeds 0.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
On May 01, 2023, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) opened at $3.35, higher 3.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.