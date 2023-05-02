Canaan Inc. (CAN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.17% last month.

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) stock priced at $2.70, down -2.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.855 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. CAN’s price has ranged from $1.87 to $4.54 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.70%. With a float of $31.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.36 million.

In an organization with 541 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.93, operating margin of +8.57, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canaan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.68 million. That was better than the volume of 2.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 41.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.03. However, in the short run, Canaan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.84. Second resistance stands at $2.93. The third major resistance level sits at $3.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. The third support level lies at $2.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 463.02 million, the company has a total of 171,502K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 634,880 K while annual income is 70,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 36,710 K while its latest quarter income was -98,640 K.