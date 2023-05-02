Canoo Inc. (GOEV) last year’s performance of -84.69% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) stock priced at $0.7546, up 1.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7816 and dropped to $0.7462 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. GOEV’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $5.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.80%. With a float of $280.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $477.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 812 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Canoo Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 640. In this transaction SVP and CAO of this company sold 945 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 288,020 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY sold 3,380 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $2,197. This insider now owns 287,531 shares in total.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -168.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canoo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.84 million, its volume of 13.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Canoo Inc.’s (GOEV) raw stochastic average was set at 27.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6686, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6607. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7846 in the near term. At $0.8008, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7492, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7300. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7138.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 367.92 million, the company has a total of 477,480K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -487,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -80,230 K.