Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) plunged -3.06 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 01, 2023, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) opened at $6.18, lower -3.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.20 and dropped to $5.96 before settling in for the closing price of $6.20. Price fluctuations for CFFN have ranged from $6.17 to $9.83 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.80% at the time writing. With a float of $130.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.64 million.

In an organization with 707 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 7,958. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 1,150 shares at a rate of $6.92, taking the stock ownership to the 68,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 1,050 for $6.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,266. This insider now owns 19,285 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.34. However, in the short run, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.15. Second resistance stands at $6.30. The third major resistance level sits at $6.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.67.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

There are currently 136,145K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 842.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,370 K according to its annual income of 84,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 96,690 K and its income totaled 16,240 K.