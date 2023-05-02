Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) volume exceeds 1.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3708, plunging -6.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.375 and dropped to $0.3318 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, CENN’s price has moved between $0.26 and $2.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -38.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Looking closely at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4435, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8277. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3715. Second resistance stands at $0.3949. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4147. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3283, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3085. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2851.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 92.73 million based on 261,308K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,580 K and income totals -16,420 K.