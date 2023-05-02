Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is 4.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock priced at $345.60, up 7.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $371.52 and dropped to $341.09 before settling in for the closing price of $342.75. CHTR’s price has ranged from $297.66 to $515.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 5.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.60%. With a float of $115.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 101700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.36, operating margin of +22.66, and the pretax margin is +13.81.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Charter Communications Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 11,509,350. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $383.64, taking the stock ownership to the 17,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $384.35, making the entire transaction worth $960,875. This insider now owns 9,173 shares in total.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $7.69 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.36 while generating a return on equity of 43.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.52% during the next five years compared to 62.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Charter Communications Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 30.76, a number that is poised to hit 8.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 39.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.70.

During the past 100 days, Charter Communications Inc.’s (CHTR) raw stochastic average was set at 58.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $352.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $377.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $379.78 in the near term. At $390.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $410.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $349.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $330.01. The third support level lies at $318.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 57.96 billion, the company has a total of 152,651K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 54,022 M while annual income is 5,055 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,674 M while its latest quarter income was 1,196 M.