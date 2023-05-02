China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -80.50% last month.

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) stock priced at $0.8881, down -2.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.8267 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. CJJD’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $9.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 15.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 911 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.21, operating margin of -1.55, and the pretax margin is -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 7.05%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) saw its 5-day average volume 4.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 844.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 392.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.9460, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0488. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8976 in the near term. At $0.9355, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9709. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8243, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7889. The third support level lies at $0.7510 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.43 million, the company has a total of 5,337K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 164,390 K while annual income is -3,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 35,699 K while its latest quarter income was -138 K.