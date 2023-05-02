Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) soared 2.36 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) stock priced at $1.26, up 2.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. CCO’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $2.76 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 78.00%. With a float of $468.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $476.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +11.68, and the pretax margin is -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 100.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

The latest stats from [Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.69 million was inferior to 2.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2852, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4071. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1367.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 620.62 million, the company has a total of 477,439K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,481 M while annual income is -96,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 709,160 K while its latest quarter income was 98,690 K.