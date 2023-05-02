Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is -21.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $53.17, plunging -6.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.38 and dropped to $48.45 before settling in for the closing price of $53.79. Within the past 52 weeks, COIN’s price has moved between $31.55 and $132.81.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -181.40%. With a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.81 million.

In an organization with 4510 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.28, operating margin of -61.02, and the pretax margin is -95.94.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24, was worth 1,649,854. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 29,730 shares at a rate of $55.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 29,730 for $62.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,860,444. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -82.18 while generating a return on equity of -44.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.85.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.22. However, in the short run, Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.53. Second resistance stands at $56.92. The third major resistance level sits at $59.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.06. The third support level lies at $41.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.69 billion based on 231,474K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,194 M and income totals -2,625 M. The company made 629,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -557,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.