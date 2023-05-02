Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) with a beta value of 0.79 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 01, 2023, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) trading session started at the price of $499.15, that was -1.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $500.05 and dropped to $488.80 before settling in for the closing price of $503.22. A 52-week range for COST has been $406.51 – $564.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 12.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.60%. With a float of $441.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 304000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.15, operating margin of +3.43, and the pretax margin is +3.45.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 298,408. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $497.35, taking the stock ownership to the 4,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,068 for $483.32, making the entire transaction worth $999,506. This insider now owns 25,350 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.21) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.57 while generating a return on equity of 30.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.28% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.61, a number that is poised to hit 3.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.92 million, its volume of 1.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.72.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 55.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $491.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $499.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $499.49 in the near term. At $505.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $510.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $488.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $482.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $476.99.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

There are 443,483K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 218.05 billion. As of now, sales total 226,954 M while income totals 5,844 M. Its latest quarter income was 55,266 M while its last quarter net income were 1,466 M.