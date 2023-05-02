CRNT (Ceragon Networks Ltd.) dropped -4.10 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 01, 2023, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) opened at $2.07, lower -4.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.07 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.95. Price fluctuations for CRNT have ranged from $1.53 to $2.87 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.50% at the time writing. With a float of $65.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1006 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.53, operating margin of +1.89, and the pretax margin is -1.68.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 21.70%, while institutional ownership is 15.40%.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.51 while generating a return on equity of -5.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -19.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Looking closely at Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s (CRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 47.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7422, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9991. However, in the short run, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0100. Second resistance stands at $2.1500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5700.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Key Stats

There are currently 84,267K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 147.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 295,170 K according to its annual income of -7,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,530 K and its income totaled -2,730 K.