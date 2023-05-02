Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is expecting -25.55% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 01, 2023, Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) opened at $22.11, lower -4.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.48 and dropped to $20.65 before settling in for the closing price of $21.84. Price fluctuations for CUBI have ranged from $6.87 to $45.34 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 18.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.40% at the time writing. With a float of $30.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 665 employees.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Customers Bancorp Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 106,600. In this transaction President, CEO of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $20.50, taking the stock ownership to the 91,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 45,450 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $499,950. This insider now owns 1,167,626 shares in total.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.18) by $0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

Looking closely at Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s (CUBI) raw stochastic average was set at 53.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.89. However, in the short run, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.05. Second resistance stands at $23.18. The third major resistance level sits at $23.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.39.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Key Stats

There are currently 31,250K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 558.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 917,650 K according to its annual income of 228,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 276,990 K and its income totaled 28,710 K.