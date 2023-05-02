Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 192,900 K

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) stock priced at $0.3261, down -7.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3298 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. CYXT’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $15.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.90%. With a float of $133.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 755 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.54, operating margin of -5.80, and the pretax margin is -47.69.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 650,810. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 55,294 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 194,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $227,208. This insider now owns 54,258 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -47.60 while generating a return on equity of -71.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1211, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7145. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3246 in the near term. At $0.3471, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3644. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2848, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2675. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2450.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.80 million, the company has a total of 179,684K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 746,000 K while annual income is -355,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 192,900 K while its latest quarter income was -210,200 K.