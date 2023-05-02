D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $0.5061, down -2.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5061 and dropped to $0.471 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has traded in a range of $0.48-$13.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -71.20%. With a float of $26.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 215 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.25, operating margin of -828.91, and the pretax margin is -718.37.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 630 for $6.22, making the entire transaction worth $3,916. This insider now owns 7,939,776 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -718.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5021 in the near term. At $0.5216, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5372. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4670, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4514. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4319.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.45 million has total of 127,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,170 K in contrast with the sum of -51,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,480 K and last quarter income was -40,650 K.