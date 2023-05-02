Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is expecting -43.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 01, 2023, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) opened at $0.4171, lower -8.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4217 and dropped to $0.385 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Price fluctuations for DOMA have ranged from $0.34 to $2.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.20% at the time writing. With a float of $176.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1062 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 37,387. In this transaction President of Technology & Ops. of this company sold 96,857 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,934,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 56,774 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $32,645. This insider now owns 5,162,240 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -65.48 while generating a return on equity of -139.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.76 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4384, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5356. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4145 in the near term. At $0.4364, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4512. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3778, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3630. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3411.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

There are currently 330,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 116.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 440,180 K according to its annual income of -302,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 96,370 K and its income totaled -109,420 K.