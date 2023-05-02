Search
Steve Mayer
DQ (Daqo New Energy Corp.) climbed 4.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 01, 2023, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) opened at $45.85, higher 4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.31 and dropped to $45.75 before settling in for the closing price of $45.92. Price fluctuations for DQ have ranged from $36.03 to $77.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 70.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.30% at the time writing. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.30 million.

The firm has a total of 4099 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.95, operating margin of +66.05, and the pretax margin is +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.95) by -$1.43. This company achieved a net margin of +39.49 while generating a return on equity of 52.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.12, a number that is poised to hit 8.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ], we can find that recorded value of 1.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 58.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.84. The third major resistance level sits at $51.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.69.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

There are currently 74,507K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,608 M according to its annual income of 1,860 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 864,250 K and its income totaled 372,890 K.

