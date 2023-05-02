DXCM (DexCom Inc.) dropped -2.39 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) on May 01, 2023, started off the session at the price of $121.34, plunging -2.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.47 and dropped to $117.21 before settling in for the closing price of $121.34. Within the past 52 weeks, DXCM’s price has moved between $66.89 and $126.44.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 32.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.80%. With a float of $384.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.46, operating margin of +13.44, and the pretax margin is +13.43.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DexCom Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 633,906. In this transaction EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of this company sold 5,031 shares at a rate of $126.00, taking the stock ownership to the 132,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s EVP Managing Director Dexcom V sold 412 for $124.68, making the entire transaction worth $51,368. This insider now owns 137,717 shares in total.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +11.73 while generating a return on equity of 15.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 37.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Trading Performance Indicators

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 112.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

Looking closely at DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.40.

During the past 100 days, DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM) raw stochastic average was set at 66.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.72. However, in the short run, DexCom Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.87. Second resistance stands at $123.30. The third major resistance level sits at $125.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.35.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.76 billion based on 387,636K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,910 M and income totals 341,200 K. The company made 815,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 91,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.