E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 63,750 K

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) stock priced at $0.3216, up 6.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.443 and dropped to $0.312 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. EJH’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $114.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -166.00%. With a float of $23.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 526 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.76

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

The latest stats from [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.4 million was superior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.3587. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4213. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4977. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5523. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2903, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2357. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1593.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.28 million, the company has a total of 23,994K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,750 K while annual income is -5,430 K.

Trading Directions

