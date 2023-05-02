eBay Inc. (EBAY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.7 million

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock priced at $45.52, up 1.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.67 and dropped to $45.39 before settling in for the closing price of $45.56. EBAY’s price has ranged from $35.92 to $54.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -700.70%. With a float of $533.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $537.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.29, operating margin of +22.98, and the pretax margin is -16.58.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of eBay Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 136,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 9,542 for $44.12, making the entire transaction worth $420,983. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.20 while generating a return on equity of -17.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -700.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.94% during the next five years compared to -25.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are eBay Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Looking closely at eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), its last 5-days average volume was 7.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 54.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.95. However, in the short run, eBay Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.94. Second resistance stands at $47.44. The third major resistance level sits at $48.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.38.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.46 billion, the company has a total of 536,880K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,795 M while annual income is -1,269 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,510 M while its latest quarter income was 672,000 K.