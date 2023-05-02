Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,790 K

A new trading day began on May 01, 2023, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock priced at $0.51, down -3.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.518 and dropped to $0.4826 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. SOLO’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $1.93 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 128.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.50%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.85 million.

In an organization with 216 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -457.90, operating margin of -1507.62, and the pretax margin is -1815.43.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1815.77 while generating a return on equity of -66.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6086, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0405. However, in the short run, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5111. Second resistance stands at $0.5323. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4757, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4615. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4403.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 59.18 million, the company has a total of 119,288K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,810 K while annual income is -123,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,790 K while its latest quarter income was -64,030 K.